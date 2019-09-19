Antero Resources (AR) Reaches $3.86 After 5.00% Up Move; Sphera Funds Management LTD Lifted Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Call) (TEVA) Stake By $17.97 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) stake by 3708% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 2.00 million shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 2.05 million shares with $18.92 million value, up from 53,834 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) now has $8.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 2.41M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/04/2018 – EGALET – LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA’S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock decreased 1.66% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) stake by 304,900 shares to 661,031 valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 787,794 shares and now owns 187,206 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12’s average target is 55.04% above currents $7.74 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 28. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 152.92% above currents $3.855 stock price. Antero Resources had 9 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6.2500 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.62 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $173,130. $49,927 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M.