Antero Resources (AR) Reaches $3.24 After 6.00% Up Move; Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 40.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc analyzed 32,580 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)'s stock declined 0.32%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 47,420 shares with $2.56 million value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $200.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 2.85 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.235. About 987,358 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $166,862 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. RADY PAUL M bought $49,946 worth of stock or 7,350 shares. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 201.39% above currents $3.235 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1000.00 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.36 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.18% above currents $46.75 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) stake by 26,296 shares to 96,534 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) stake by 56,926 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.