Antero Resources (AR) Reaches $2.91 52-Week Low; Power REIT (PW)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Power REIT (PW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 funds increased or started new holdings, while 4 sold and trimmed stock positions in Power REIT. The funds in our database now possess: 199,251 shares, down from 203,999 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Power REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.82 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.91 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $899.84 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $2.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $27.00 million less. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 235.05% above currents $2.91 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Grp Incorporated (Cayman) holds 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.55 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 579,627 shares. 24,500 were accumulated by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Inc has 0.14% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated stated it has 5,414 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 43,427 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company invested in 0% or 277,196 shares. 480,569 are owned by Prtnrs Hldgs Ag. Aperio Lc reported 118,032 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 431,113 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 138,456 shares.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Antero Resources Stock Tumbled Nearly 15% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $49,927 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M on Tuesday, May 28. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, May 23. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $899.84 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.22 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

More notable recent Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Power REIT Announces 2018 Dividend Income Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Power REIT Announces Acquisitions as Part of a New Investment Focus and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Putting the Power of the PT6 Engine in the Palm of Your Hand – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, PQ) ( T.RY ) stock quote and company overview – Stockhouse” with publication date: June 27, 2013.

Power REIT is an independent equity infrastructure real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $18.17 million. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.33 P/E ratio. The firm develops, manages, and invests in embedded real-estate in transportation and energy infrastructure.