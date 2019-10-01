Antero Resources (AR) Reaches $2.89 52 Week Low; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Raised Gray Television (GTN) Holding By $16.00 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp acquired 1.00M shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 9.00 million shares with $147.51 million value, up from 8.00 million last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 349,112 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500.

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.77 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.89 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $893.65M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $2.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $35.75 million less. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 6.37 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,454 were accumulated by Cipher Capital Lp. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.02% or 647,900 shares. 47,300 were reported by Weber Alan W. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Gru holds 0% or 33,086 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 174,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 7,053 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 13,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 261,970 were accumulated by Argent Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 742,184 were reported by Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bowling Port Ltd holds 0.19% or 72,456 shares. Css Lc Il owns 11,000 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl has 17,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Friday, August 9. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson. 7,500 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares with value of $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Antero Resources has $11 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 162.28% above currents $2.89 stock price. Antero Resources had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $600 target in Monday, July 1 report.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,350 shares worth $49,946. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.83M are held by Blackrock. Smith Asset Mngmt L P invested in 1,970 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 2.85 million shares. 375,980 were reported by Qs Invsts Llc. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,145 shares. D E Shaw And Com invested in 57,125 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 78,483 shares. 440,863 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,588 shares. Honeywell Intl owns 46,320 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.04% or 1.93 million shares. Invesco owns 541,471 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Menlo Limited Liability owns 369,820 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 111,990 shares.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $893.65 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.22 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.