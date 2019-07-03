Antero Resources (AR) Holder Warburg Pincus Trimmed Its Holding by $140.12 Million; As Bio Techne (TECH) Valuation Rose, Holder American International Group Lowered Its Position by $328,284

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 6.13 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 1,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,534 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 77,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.72. About 69,521 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 98,984 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications holds 0.02% or 12,827 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Quantbot Technology LP reported 72,914 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3.43 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech invested in 57,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Baupost Limited Com Ma invested in 2.12% or 28.59M shares. Freestone Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 17,252 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd invested in 566,986 shares. Regions Fin has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 12,234 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 1.93M were reported by Eaton Vance. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 165,971 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.07 million for 34.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc Cl A (NYSE:GEF) by 31,310 shares to 100,557 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 7,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TECH’s profit will be $46.29M for 44.78 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp has 0.27% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 13,209 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Whittier Of Nevada owns 250 shares. Mirae Asset Company Ltd holds 12,317 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Llc stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 33,251 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.04% or 539,980 shares. Fred Alger owns 762,200 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public holds 0% or 7,428 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 68,811 shares. Brown Cap Management Limited Com holds 3.35% or 1.67M shares. 34,350 are owned by Stone Run Ltd Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).