Antero Resources (AR) Holder Warburg Pincus Has Trimmed Holding by $140.12 Million; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Scholtz & Company Has Lowered by $810,509 Its Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares to 27,589 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $102,012. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

