Antero Resources (AR) Holder Warburg Pincus Cut Its Holding; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined, Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Holding

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.53M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 336.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 3.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.95 million, up from 961,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 377,626 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $115.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 311,719 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 950,478 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% or 33,878 shares in its portfolio. Oz LP reported 701,366 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com reported 0.06% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 5.03M shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Lc owns 21,507 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Com owns 28,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 35,086 shares. High Pointe Management Limited Liability reported 14,500 shares. Sei Investments invested in 158,021 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invsts holds 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 6.83 million shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 1.81 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.44M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.36M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.