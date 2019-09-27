Antero Resources (AR) Holder Old West Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted Its Iron Mountain (IRM) Position by $1.41 Million

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 23,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 193,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.57M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 45,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 110,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 1.38M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Riverhead Ltd reported 22,788 shares stake. Honeywell Intll has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Virginia-based Tru Communications Of Virginia Va has invested 0.72% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 45,324 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America owns 825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,706 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 2.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Welch Forbes Llc holds 0.72% or 946,773 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 45,275 shares. New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.11% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.26% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Retire Rich With REITs – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. $173,130 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,750 shares worth $50,284 on Friday, May 31. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Watch in Augmented Reality – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Reason Colt Is Suspending AR-15 Production Is Not What You Think – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75M shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 83,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 880,971 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Utah Retirement System stated it has 48,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 78,313 are held by Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc accumulated 187,223 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Baupost Limited Co Ma invested in 28.59 million shares or 1.43% of the stock. Mai Cap Management invested in 0% or 11,852 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 87,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 794,830 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv Management Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Van Eck Associate has 22,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 116,743 shares.