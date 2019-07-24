Antero Resources (AR) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. AR’s profit would be $12.36 million giving it 30.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Antero Resources Corporation’s analysts see -89.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 4.33 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Among 4 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Molina Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $192 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 3 report. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MOH in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. See Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $184.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $177.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $140 New Target: $130 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

13/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180 New Target: $192 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 592,126 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26,544 activity. Shares for $26,544 were sold by ROMNEY RONNA on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “What Surprised Medal of Honor Recipient David Bellavia About the NYSE Floor – TheStreet.com” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molina up 6% as Investor Day commences – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Molina Healthcare, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors invested in 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Gp has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 9,563 are held by Highland Cap Lp. Element Capital Limited owns 32,651 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 59 shares. 111,107 are held by Invesco Ltd. Hanseatic Svcs Inc invested in 0.18% or 1,186 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc has invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.47% or 131,270 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 16,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 196,143 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 131,265 shares.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.75 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $101,260 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, March 15. 25,000 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $207,353. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Value Idea Contest: Antero Resources Has Potential for Multiple Expansion With a Kicker – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.