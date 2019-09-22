Antero Res (Call) (AR) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Decreased Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowered Its Position by $304,773 as Stock Declined

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 6,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (Call) (AR) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 99,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 479,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 14.62M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ballentine Partners Lc accumulated 0.25% or 2,730 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 9,094 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited reported 43,156 shares. Wafra accumulated 1.27% or 19,871 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 5,314 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 0.02% or 1,077 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Advisors Lp owns 4.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,860 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Ltd has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Savings Bank holds 5,188 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt owns 600 shares for 6.61% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Communications Lc owns 2,922 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russel 2000 Val Ind (IWN) by 219,478 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $358.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Core 1 (ISTB) by 7,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Cef Ishares S&P 500 Growth Ind (IVW).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $50,284. 25,600 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $174,912 on Thursday, May 23. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Co reported 50,470 shares. 1.71M are owned by Parametric Port Associates Lc. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.18M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 200,119 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And, Japan-based fund reported 12,234 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1.08M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Qs Lc reported 375,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Honeywell has invested 0.1% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Key Hldg (Cayman) Ltd reported 12.72 million shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Inc invested in 0% or 26,813 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 399,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,815 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Next Fincl Inc stated it has 27,978 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.