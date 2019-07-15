Antero Res (AR) Stock Value Declined While Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raised by $35.58 Million Its Holding; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $3.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 8.04 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 3.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 50,470 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 67,800 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 12,125 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 8.45 million shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northern reported 1.21 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 138,456 shares. Moreover, Cambrian Partnership has 1.31% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 63,450 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,434 shares. 7.75 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 84,760 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. 16.09 million shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.