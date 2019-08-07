Antero Res (AR) Stock Declined While Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Position by $429,784; Violich Capital Management Lowered Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $541,920 as Valuation Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 511,921 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.81% or $0.405 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 13.17 million shares traded or 45.69% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline holds 21,990 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 45,618 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability reported 75,265 shares. Estabrook Mngmt reported 850 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.94% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 22,208 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,350 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Com New York has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,310 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,600 shares. 22,260 were accumulated by Haverford Trust. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.63% or 158,262 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 28,392 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.12% or 15,651 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 79,734 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. RADY PAUL M bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32,916 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).