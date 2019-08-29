Antero Res (AR) Stock Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Its Holding by $320,864; Fir Tree Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Value Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 40,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 534,835 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 574,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 2.06 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 5.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited reported 3.11M shares. 11,753 are held by E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 20,417 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company holds 6.88% or 11.96 million shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 261,869 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Limited accumulated 50,817 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 413,062 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors holds 120,689 shares. A D Beadell Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,143 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd owns 84,353 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. 182,231 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Generation Investment Mgmt Llp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.83 million shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Company has 60,902 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38,044 shares to 205,749 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 112,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Warren Glen C Jr bought $166,862 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, March 15. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..