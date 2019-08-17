Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined While Swiss National Bank Has Decreased by $1.90 Million Its Stake; Ericsson (ERIC) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake by $748,773

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 237,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 421,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 658,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 8.84 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 83,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 308,184 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 224,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 5.42M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,861 shares to 42,153 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,357 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 25,600 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $174,912. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. 7,200 shares valued at $49,689 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 24. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 431,113 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 43,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 539,689 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability owns 38,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Proshare Advsr Llc holds 13,328 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 720,054 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 1.93M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 953,800 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Ltd invested in 12.29% or 21.11 million shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability owns 14,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 120,839 shares.