Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined While Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed by $30.18 Million Its Holding; As Prgx Global (PRGX) Stock Price Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Raised Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.43M, down from 24.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.71 million shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 43,501 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 16/05/2018 – PRGX: LIMERI WILL STAY WITH COMPANY UNTIL END OF JUNE; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 25 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL INC PRGX.O SAYS DEBORAH SCHLEICHER APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Fincl Officer; 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $128,835 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

