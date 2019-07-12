Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding; Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $17.45 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 3.12M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 2.29M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $277.64M for 31.34 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Com invested in 12,079 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 5.15M shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated holds 0.15% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Samson Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 8.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Parametric Associates Lc reported 2.90M shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,549 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 451,472 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Lp stated it has 8.34% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 0.07% stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited (Wy) reported 500 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.82M shares. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 165,575 shares to 354,772 shares, valued at $36.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications accumulated 12,827 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Baupost Group Limited Liability Com Ma holds 28.59M shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 13,328 shares. Honeywell Inc has 0.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 46,320 shares. Warburg Pincus Ltd accumulated 16.09 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 800,700 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct reported 6.85M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 82,607 shares. 77,664 were reported by Fund Sa. Qs Investors Limited Com stated it has 381,980 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot LP invested 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

