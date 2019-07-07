Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Position; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Stock Declined While Channing Capital Management Has Cut Position

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 326,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 806,148 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.19 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 134,643 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.63M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources: Watching The Growth Story Play Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks Under $10 To Buy With Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.45 million are held by State Street. Kempen Mngmt Nv invested in 12,125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prns Gru Ag invested in 480,569 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company owns 16,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 318,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Company invested in 400,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares. Virtu Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,217 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 77,664 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 463,200 shares. Fpr Prns Lc reported 19.86M shares or 4.29% of all its holdings. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 541,192 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 was made by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,159 shares to 878,726 shares, valued at $59.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 61,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.37 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Electric SubDrive Utilityâ„¢ Now Includes PSC & Surface Pump Functionality – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Franklin Electric Co. Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Everence Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 7,820 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 12,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.63% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Pnc Fincl owns 28,373 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 19,836 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl owns 7,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fruth Management invested in 0.42% or 19,800 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 416,242 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 81,522 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 16,550 are owned by First Manhattan. Ftb Advisors reported 807 shares. Aperio Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 27,253 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. FELE’s profit will be $34.51M for 15.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 257.14% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lci Industries by 79,314 shares to 408,120 shares, valued at $31.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 104,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).