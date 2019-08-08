Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Qs Investors Has Raised Stake by $2.87 Million as Valuation Declined; Boston Partners Decreased Its Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake by $48.80 Million

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1552.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 358,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 381,980 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 23,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 17.52 million shares traded or 92.58% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 750,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.07M, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 871,623 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 0.03% or 6,014 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation accumulated 1,185 shares. Axa owns 0.06% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 240,200 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 9,583 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0% or 3,528 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 18,231 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 55 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.03% or 17,735 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,200 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 19,965 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 27,196 shares stake. London Of Virginia holds 6,100 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $119.12M for 13.90 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 238,370 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $280.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 125,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,691 shares to 60,144 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 24,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,086 shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.69M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 16,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 17,731 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 18,224 shares. Dow De owns 11,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.93 million are owned by Eaton Vance. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 1.39% or 11.22 million shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 8,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.11% or 579,627 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Llc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 50,470 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 2,750 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

