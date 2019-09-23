Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Holding by $1.20 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 27,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 318,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.60 million, down from 345,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 315,977 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 239,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 696,172 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 456,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.55% or $0.365 during the last trading session, reaching $3.455. About 3.82 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial to Present at KBW 2019 Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51 million for 9.88 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. On Friday, May 31 RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 7,750 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,565 shares to 63,316 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 223,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Watch in Augmented Reality – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

