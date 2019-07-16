Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Fpr Partners Upped Its Holding by $2.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nbt Bank N A Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $685,580

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 123.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 09/05/2018 – SINGAPORE PREMIER LEE COMMENTS ON MALAYSIA IN FACEBOOK UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 22/03/2018 – Vladeck Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached FTC Consent Decree (Video)

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 9.02M shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares to 17.54M shares, valued at $566.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33M shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 20,000 shares worth $166,862 on Friday, March 15. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Shares for $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).