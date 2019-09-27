Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Brown Advisory Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Increased Its Stake

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 216,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 41,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 257,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.185. About 3.57M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 2.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 9,722 shares to 17,011 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 13,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,668 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 41,421 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $494.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 127,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. RADY PAUL M also bought $49,946 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.