Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Upped Its Holding by $35.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $398,412

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.63 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.52M, up from 190,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 13,448 shares to 645,078 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,587 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

