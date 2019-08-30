Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Its Position by $35.58 Million; Tig Advisors Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $16.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.16% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $3.095. About 4.09 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 2.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Mgmt Comm holds 0.03% or 19,067 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.81 million shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Communication owns 67,153 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,110 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,417 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 35,626 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 188,622 are owned by Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership. Atlas Browninc stated it has 17,294 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,290 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.23% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stack Fincl Mgmt reported 234,640 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,900 were accumulated by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 11,539 shares. 77,664 were accumulated by Capital Fund. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 456,835 shares. Merian (Uk) holds 68,478 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated reported 15,144 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Com reported 105,376 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP reported 1,970 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 336,210 shares. Prtn Group Ag holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 480,569 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 953,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 82,607 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.06 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 128,882 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 31. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was made by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09 million shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10.