Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Lifted Its Stake by $35.58 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Family Capital Trust Co Lowered Holding by $5.14 Million

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt owns 2,722 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.92% or 10,115 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,031 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 1,451 shares. Dana Advsrs has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glaxis Cap Mngmt reported 7,100 shares. Viking Global Invsts Ltd Partnership reported 3.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 2,412 shares. Capital Intll Ca holds 4,282 shares. 549,812 are owned by Citigroup. Duff And Phelps owns 5,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 4,920 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,066 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc holds 4.82% or 3.04M shares in its portfolio.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Inc holds 11,712 shares. Comerica Bank holds 10,204 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Art Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 54,690 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 13,434 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 45,146 shares. 46,320 were accumulated by Honeywell Intl Inc. Cambrian Capital LP invested in 103,700 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 87,520 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 16,475 shares stake. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.84% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 86,258 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.05% or 2.16 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 53,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings.