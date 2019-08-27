Antero Res (AR) Share Price Declined While Fpr Partners Has Increased by $2.11 Million Its Stake; White Elm Capital Holds Position in Citigroup (C)

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 13.05M shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 13.42M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.21 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.08M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 389,575 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. 128,882 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Comerica Natl Bank reported 10,204 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 17,252 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Earnest Ltd Liability accumulated 120,839 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 166 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 4.41M shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 800,700 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 14,220 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares to 17.54 million shares, valued at $566.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,785 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Veritable LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oarsman Capital reported 63,883 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Plante Moran Fin stated it has 363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 462,394 were reported by Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Regentatlantic Capital Llc holds 0.53% or 121,289 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And stated it has 10,203 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 125,944 shares. Logan Capital Management accumulated 3,255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Tru holds 9,567 shares. 18,860 are held by Asset. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd owns 13,420 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 82,500 shares stake.