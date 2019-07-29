Antero Res (AR) Position Held by Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University; Holder Dsc Advisors LP Boosted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 723,390 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.63M shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fifth Third Bank owns 954 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 107,420 shares in its portfolio. 2,228 are owned by Captrust Advisors. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 0.02% or 987,268 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 141,287 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 105,376 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 257,306 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company has 17,217 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,697 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 6.85 million shares stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million. RADY PAUL M had bought 12,200 shares worth $101,260 on Friday, March 15. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares to 704 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).