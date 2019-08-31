Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined While Vanguard Group Has Cut Position by $18.91 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 20.33 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.55 million, down from 22.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.79M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,927. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

