Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $429,784; Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29 million shares traded or 47.85% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (MOD) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 175,524 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 224,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 746,341 shares traded or 212.61% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $102,012 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 27,761 shares to 231,000 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,750 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 77,664 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 119,820 are owned by Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sei Investments Co reported 7,457 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 534,835 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 16,697 shares. Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 193,764 shares stake. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Campbell Co Investment Adviser Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 0% or 12,234 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 10,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.03% or 400,782 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,015 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 565,632 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Incorporated Wa holds 2.53% or 237,730 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 11,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc owns 4,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Ma owns 956,954 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 32,952 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 214,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 18,308 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 20,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Victory has 142,424 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core International Agg by 7,129 shares to 93,645 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. 3,180 shares valued at $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P on Friday, March 22. The insider Moore Larry Oscar sold 6,600 shares worth $99,684.