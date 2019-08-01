Antero Res (AR) Market Value Declined While Brave Warrior Advisors Boosted Stake; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $407,750 as Market Valuation Rose

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43M, up from 11.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.535. About 4.26 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 202,572 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING

