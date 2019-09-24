Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined While Mountain Lake Investment Management Upped Stake; Private Ocean Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $372,780; Market Value Rose

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 4.24 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 5.99 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Cap Mgmt has 0.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,728 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 86,881 were accumulated by Flippin Bruce Porter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 62,314 shares. Excalibur Management invested 3.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chemung Canal Communication has 132,648 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 217,360 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Limited invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schafer Cullen Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 70,482 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. 160,060 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited. Dsam (London) Ltd invested in 0.41% or 30,000 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 4,730 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $50,085 was made by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.70M shares. 483,478 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Harbourvest Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 525 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 21,729 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 3.57 million shares stake. Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv invested in 0.64% or 119,820 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 13,925 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 48,990 shares. Key (Cayman) Limited stated it has 12.72 million shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 5,600 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd holds 44,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).