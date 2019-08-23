Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined While Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raised by $35.58 Million Its Holding; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Price Declined While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted by $1.20 Million Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 288.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 8,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $180.86. About 570,123 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 6.86 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $50,284 was bought by RADY PAUL M. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 5.3% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.94M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0.01% or 3.20 million shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 77,664 were accumulated by Fund Sa. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 87,520 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 1,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Finance Llc owns 14,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 13,434 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 113,654 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 59,833 shares stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Honeywell Intl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 46,320 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) by 55,000 shares to 12,870 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).