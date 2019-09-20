Antero Res (AR) Holding Maintained by Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc; Holder M&R Capital Management Has Lifted Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stake

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.50M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 12.27 million shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,900 shares. Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sailingstone Partners Ltd Company accumulated 21.38M shares or 12.17% of the stock. 684,527 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 120,115 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 67,800 were reported by Alberta Invest Corp. Stifel Finance invested in 0.01% or 964,306 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 129,582 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gsa Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,779 shares. Moreover, Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1.41% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 1.20M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 75,600 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.

