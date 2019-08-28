Antero Res (AR) Holding Maintained by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc; Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $2.82 Million as Shares Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 399,277 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 834,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.94 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.43 million, up from 11.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $2.965. About 2.07M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp owns 1,970 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 17,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Com owns 2,000 shares. Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd holds 11.55 million shares or 7.14% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Raymond James & Associates holds 16,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Warburg Pincus Ltd Company stated it has 16.09M shares. Northern has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 228,412 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Int Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 536,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $207,353 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Comes to Cranbrook, Giving Residents Access to Its Fast LTE Network and Canada’s Most Affordable Unlimited Data Plans – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s Behind Target’s Strong E-Commerce Growth? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ExxonMobil and Mosaic Unite for Carbon Capture Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Abbott (ABT) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital accumulated 605,064 shares. The West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co invested 2.69% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock Inc reported 20.27M shares stake. Atria Invests Limited Co owns 4,534 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 214,442 shares stake. Amer Group, New York-based fund reported 343,595 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% or 961,614 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Haverford Tru invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Korea Inv holds 36,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 571,929 shares. First Allied Advisory, Missouri-based fund reported 4,436 shares.