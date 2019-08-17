Antero Res (AR) Holding Maintained by Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University; Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holding Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 2601.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 92,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 95,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 3,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 370,547 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 8.84M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 234,360 shares to 305,699 shares, valued at $29.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,829 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $102,480 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Thursday, March 14. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million.

