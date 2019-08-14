Antero Res (AR) Holding Has Boosted by Poplar Forest Capital Llc; Bunge LTD (BG) Market Value Rose While Capital Innovations Has Raised by $425,590 Its Stake

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.10% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $3.235. About 4.48M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 445,000 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Bunge Loders Croklaan Opens New Oils Processing Facility in China – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,269 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Panagora Asset holds 17,743 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 8,189 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Inc holds 1.67% or 182,026 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 872,723 shares stake. Ellington Gp Limited Co holds 6,100 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 11,554 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,556 shares. 105,879 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 7,549 shares. 13,313 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Limited Partnership has 31,719 shares. 262 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $50,085. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.77% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Utah Retirement System has 45,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Apollo Management Hldgs Limited Partnership has 83,401 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 17,731 shares stake. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Com has 3.07 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.39% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 8.18M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,228 shares. 63,053 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Honeywell Inc invested in 46,320 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 720,054 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 63,450 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,131 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $58.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 896,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).