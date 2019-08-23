Antero Res (AR) Holding Boosted by Fpr Partners Llc; Lomas Capital Management Has Boosted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $17.98 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 1.66 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 339,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55 million, up from 840,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 94,440 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 66,880 shares to 403,860 shares, valued at $56.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10M shares to 884,828 shares, valued at $116.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.