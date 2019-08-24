Antero Res (AR) Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $30.18 Million as Shares Declined; Capital Returns Management Raised Its Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) as Stock Value Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80 million shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC)

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.43 million, down from 24.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Sizzling Energy Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $101,260 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advsr Lc has 3.94% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Apollo Mngmt holds 0.01% or 83,401 shares. Moreover, Key Grp (Cayman) Limited has 7.14% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 11.55M shares. D E Shaw & holds 15,137 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Staley Advisers has 0.07% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 112,830 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 6.69M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 82,607 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.13 million shares. Bluecrest holds 98,984 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 293,244 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares to 295,673 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,750 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc invested in 93,880 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Ent Fincl has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ameriprise holds 1.30M shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.35 million shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc invested in 6,325 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pinnacle Assoc invested in 0.01% or 4,369 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Co reported 43,880 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 0.03% or 4,382 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 1,647 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 78,742 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). British Columbia holds 58,750 shares.