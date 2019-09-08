Antero Res (AR) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Upped by Advisory Alpha Llc

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,806 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $906.33 million, up from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.92M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 160 shares to 2,485 shares, valued at $465.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,130 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 45,190 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 270,256 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,139 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 50,374 were reported by Keating Counselors. Hightower Advsrs reported 5.56 million shares stake. Navellier & Assocs accumulated 5,784 shares. Ruggie Group invested in 213 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fenimore Asset holds 26,398 shares. Vista Cap Ptnrs Inc holds 0.06% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.64M shares stake. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 0.95% or 13,931 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amarillo Comml Bank has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.