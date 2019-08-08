Antero Res (AR) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Lowered Holding by $320,000; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Valuation Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Lifted by $15.71 Million Its Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 383,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.76 million, up from 7.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 250,694 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 12/04/2018 – GSK divests rare disease gene therapy drugs to Orchard Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – TRANSACTION WITH NOVARTIS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER, AND TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Earnings Impacted by FX Effects — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – GSK Will Own 100% of Joint Venture After Transaction Completed; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOARD WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Simon Dingemans to Retire And Step Down from Board in May 2019; 23/04/2018 – QUEBEC’S CIQ RECOMMENDS PREFERENTIAL USE OF SHINGRIX; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.825. About 870,513 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 428,635 shares to 850,357 shares, valued at $80.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.65M shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.