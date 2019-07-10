Antero Res (AR) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $320,000 as Shares Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $306,160

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 8.03M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock. $128,835 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, March 14. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.36 million for 33.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 75,600 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates stated it has 49,330 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 772,935 are owned by Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Jane Street Gru reported 13,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp invested in 0.01% or 148,252 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.18M shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Honeywell owns 46,320 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20.33 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 400,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Key (Cayman) Limited has invested 7.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Old West Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.62% stake. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 7,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valinor Mgmt LP stated it has 5.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall And Sullivan Wa stated it has 1,494 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Swedbank owns 426,654 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 30 shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Com has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 1,374 shares. Sonata Capital Gru Incorporated invested in 2.29% or 1,725 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 464 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 1.79% or 21,644 shares in its portfolio. Discovery Capital Limited Company Ct has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny stated it has 156 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 292 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 489 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,643 shares.