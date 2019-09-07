Antero Res (AR) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $320,000; Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Holder Gabelli Funds Has Lifted Stake by $3.98 Million as Share Price Rose

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 162.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 796,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 489,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 23.69M shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 02/04/2018 – Trisha Yearwood to Host Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM’s The Garth Channel; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 06/03/2018 – SIRIUS MINERALS PLC SXX.L – CASH RESOURCES AT END OF DECEMBER 2017 WERE £468.5 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 12/03/2018 – Sirius Petroleum to Start Drilling at Nigeria Well in April; 02/04/2018 – Irving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 26/04/2018 – LIBERTY SIRIUSXM LSXMA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG SE STRV.Vl – AWARDED TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERALS’ NORTH YORKSHIRE POLYHALITE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.91M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 38,000 shares. 49,476 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 11.00 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,252 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.53% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 12,827 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.04 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 391,501 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 4,207 shares. Van Eck Associates stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 307,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,000 shares worth $173,130. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. On Monday, June 10 WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp Com (NYSE:MTB) by 82,500 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,452 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Com (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS Corporation (CBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sirius XM Goes to College and Doesn’t Flunk Out – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IFROGZ Adds AIRTIME PRO to Affordable Truly Wireless Earbuds Family – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sure, Apple Stock Is Pricey, but Itâ€™s Still a Great Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Whittier Of Nevada holds 7,444 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 512,856 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 10,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.02% or 162,316 shares. Nordea Invest reported 0.1% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). National Bank Of America De invested in 16.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 301 shares. 4,600 were reported by Farmers Merchants. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Zimmer Lp owns 3.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 44.39M shares. Qs Lc invested in 0% or 10,300 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 0% or 330,574 shares.