Antero Res (AR) Holder Fpr Partners Boosted Its Stake by $54.47 Million as Valuation Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Decreased Synnex (SNX) Stake by $7.59 Million as Stock Declined

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 68.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 77,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 34,828 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 112,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 951,698 shares traded or 122.14% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 10.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 30.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.09M, up from 19.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 14.13 million shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR)

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 5,548 shares to 44,324 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 217,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 912,665 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08M for 8.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, May 24. 16.09 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Warren Glen C Jr bought $173,130 worth of stock. Hardesty Benjamin A. also bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.