Antero Res (AR) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.17 Million as Market Value Declined; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Boosted Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake by $446,488

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 10841.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 433,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 437,655 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 7.36M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 1.50 million shares traded or 139.80% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,044 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $173,130 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,466 shares to 37,403 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.