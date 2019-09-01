Antero Res (AR) Holder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Lifted Position by $35.58 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose While Park Circle Co Has Cut by $368,000 Its Holding

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.79M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $128,835 on Thursday, March 14. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp reported 1.21 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). S&Co owns 11,248 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 98,984 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.43M shares. American Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Michigan-based Asset has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 772,935 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 539,689 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 2.52 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 53,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.08% or 127,843 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 100 shares. Alpinvest Prtn Bv has invested 1.44% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.