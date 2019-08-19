Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.31 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Antero Midstream GP LP and Enservco Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Antero Midstream GP LP and Enservco Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Antero Midstream GP LP and Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.14% and 40.2% respectively. 20.05% are Antero Midstream GP LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

Summary

Enservco Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Antero Midstream GP LP.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.