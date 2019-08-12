Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 12 7.71 N/A 0.30 30.30 Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.74 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Antero Midstream Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Liquidity

Antero Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Frank’s International N.V. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Antero Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Antero Midstream Corporation and Frank’s International N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Antero Midstream Corporation is $13, with potential upside of 84.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% are Antero Midstream Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Frank’s International N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation had bearish trend while Frank’s International N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Antero Midstream Corporation beats Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.