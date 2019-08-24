Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

This is a contrast between Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|12
|7.88
|N/A
|0.30
|30.30
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Antero Midstream Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|0.00%
|5.7%
|3.4%
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Antero Midstream Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Antero Midstream Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 80.56% and an $13 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Antero Midstream Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors at 56.1% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders held 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|-17.99%
|-22.12%
|-24.19%
|-34.15%
|-52.65%
|-18.43%
|Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
|0.33%
|1.06%
|-3.32%
|4.21%
|-2.8%
|13.35%
For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation had bearish trend while Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Antero Midstream Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.