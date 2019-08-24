Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

This is a contrast between Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Corporation 12 7.88 N/A 0.30 30.30 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Antero Midstream Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Antero Midstream Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Antero Midstream Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 80.56% and an $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Antero Midstream Corporation and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are owned by institutional investors at 56.1% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders held 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year Antero Midstream Corporation had bearish trend while Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Antero Midstream Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.