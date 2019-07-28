Antero Midstream (AM) Touches $9.45 Low on Jul, 28; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Nu Skin Enterprises Cl A (NUS) Holding By $749,885

The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) reached all time low today, Jul, 28 and still has $8.88 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.45 share price. This indicates more downside for the $4.79B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $8.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $287.40M less. The stock decreased 9.31% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 8.12M shares traded or 59.13% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 24.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NUS) stake by 97.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 15,955 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NUS)’s stock declined 23.08%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 32,400 shares with $1.55M value, up from 16,445 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 484,570 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 7,960 shares to 34,580 valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) stake by 10,251 shares and now owns 17,454 shares. International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 5,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,171 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Captrust Advsr owns 280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 124,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 645,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership invested in 21,190 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 180,931 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Morgan Stanley invested in 538,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intll Gru holds 110,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 77,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 90 shares. Citigroup stated it has 32,155 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of NUS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of NUS in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 214.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.07 per share. AM’s profit will be $111.51M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Antero Midstream Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) for 311,361 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 2.24% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) or 1.03 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 31,310 shares.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 32.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.