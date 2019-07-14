Antero Midstream (AM) to pay $0.31 on Aug 7, 2019; Avery Dennison (AVY) Sellers Decreased By 1.3% Their Shorts

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) had a decrease of 1.3% in short interest. AVY’s SI was 1.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.3% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 574,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)’s short sellers to cover AVY’s short positions. The SI to Avery Dennison Corporation’s float is 1.44%. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.48. About 1.13M shares traded or 81.05% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) is expected to pay $0.31 on Aug 7, 2019. (NYSE:AM) shareholders before Jul 25, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Antero Midstream Corp’s current price of $11.69 translates into 2.63% yield. Antero Midstream Corp’s dividend has Jul 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 5.43 million shares traded or 14.27% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 24.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 90 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.24% or 1.03 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 311,361 shares.

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 40.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Avery Dennison Corporation shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Apg Asset Nv reported 136,835 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 193,838 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,154 shares in its portfolio. 247 are held by Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Co. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 47,024 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 29,551 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Cleararc Incorporated owns 2,042 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 1,900 were reported by Maryland Management. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.21% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 10,000 shares. Andra Ap invested in 72,400 shares. Pitcairn holds 6,075 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $732,783 activity. BARKER PETER K had sold 2,000 shares worth $209,020 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider STEWART JULIA A sold $523,763.