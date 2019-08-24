Antero Midstream (AM) Stake Has Boosted by Pinnacle Holdings Llc; F&V Capital Management Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $302,400; Valuation Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 27,961 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, down from 29,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (AM) by 211.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 211,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 311,361 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 billion, up from 99,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 2.93 million shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) by 3,154 shares to 95,010 shares, valued at $3.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,974 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 90 investors sold AM shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.37 million shares or 98.47% less from 89.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Co reported 311,361 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.03 million shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 17,268 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.64% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,876 shares. 2,573 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,100 are held by Jag Capital Management Ltd Co. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,230 shares. London Communication Of Virginia holds 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,517 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 5.43% stake. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny reported 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Raymond James stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity invested in 475,521 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP stated it has 37,341 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.33% or 677,846 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 13,330 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 30,336 shares.